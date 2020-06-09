All apartments in Charlotte
7705 Rathlin Court

Location

7705 Rathlin Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning home in sought-after neighborhood! Renovated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting. All hardwood flooring downstairs with the exception of the kitchen which has ceramic tile. Numerous moldings throughout with ceiling fans in every bedroom. 4 bedrooms + 2 full baths upstairs. Large, fenced in backyard with over sized glazed patio. Community features: pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, pond & walking trails. Rent includes washer, dryer, lawn care and Beverly Crest amenities!! Convenient to 485, uptown & charming Matthews!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Rathlin Court have any available units?
7705 Rathlin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 Rathlin Court have?
Some of 7705 Rathlin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Rathlin Court currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Rathlin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Rathlin Court pet-friendly?
No, 7705 Rathlin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7705 Rathlin Court offer parking?
Yes, 7705 Rathlin Court offers parking.
Does 7705 Rathlin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Rathlin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Rathlin Court have a pool?
Yes, 7705 Rathlin Court has a pool.
Does 7705 Rathlin Court have accessible units?
No, 7705 Rathlin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Rathlin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Rathlin Court has units with dishwashers.

