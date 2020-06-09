7705 Rathlin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning home in sought-after neighborhood! Renovated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting. All hardwood flooring downstairs with the exception of the kitchen which has ceramic tile. Numerous moldings throughout with ceiling fans in every bedroom. 4 bedrooms + 2 full baths upstairs. Large, fenced in backyard with over sized glazed patio. Community features: pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, pond & walking trails. Rent includes washer, dryer, lawn care and Beverly Crest amenities!! Convenient to 485, uptown & charming Matthews!