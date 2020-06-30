7628 Deluca Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located in the desirable Crossley Village community. This spacious home boasts a master bedroom with its own gas fireplace, garden tub, separate shower and two master bath sinks. This home also includes a bonus room and an additional office. The dining room, kitchen and entry have new flooring. Kitchen includes all appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The large family room with fireplace provides an open living space. Laundry is located on the second floor for convenience. The large backyard and double car garage make this a perfect home in a quiet family neighborhood.

SCHEDULE you own viewing through Rently.com

Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted

Apply online at: forterei.com There is a $30.00 application fee per applicant.

Pets up to 20 lbs must be pre-approved with a $350.00 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.

No history of evictions. Non smoking only.

