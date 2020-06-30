All apartments in Charlotte
7628 Deluca Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

7628 Deluca Drive

7628 Deluca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7628 Deluca Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located in the desirable Crossley Village community. This spacious home boasts a master bedroom with its own gas fireplace, garden tub, separate shower and two master bath sinks. This home also includes a bonus room and an additional office. The dining room, kitchen and entry have new flooring. Kitchen includes all appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The large family room with fireplace provides an open living space. Laundry is located on the second floor for convenience. The large backyard and double car garage make this a perfect home in a quiet family neighborhood.
SCHEDULE you own viewing through Rently.com
Section 8: Housing Assistance Not Accepted
Apply online at: forterei.com There is a $30.00 application fee per applicant.
Pets up to 20 lbs must be pre-approved with a $350.00 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds allowed.
No history of evictions. Non smoking only.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Deluca Drive have any available units?
7628 Deluca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 Deluca Drive have?
Some of 7628 Deluca Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Deluca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Deluca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Deluca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7628 Deluca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7628 Deluca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7628 Deluca Drive offers parking.
Does 7628 Deluca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Deluca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Deluca Drive have a pool?
No, 7628 Deluca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7628 Deluca Drive have accessible units?
No, 7628 Deluca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Deluca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7628 Deluca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

