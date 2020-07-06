All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7528 Double Springs Court
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

7528 Double Springs Court

7528 Double Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Double Springs Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large bonus room and fenced backyard. Like new, clean home with new look flooring, light fixtures, appliances (washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal all included), granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in every room (total 5), gas fireplace with logs. Master suite has it's own detached bathroom with bathtub, shower, toilet, and a walk-in closet. Primary, secondary, and high school all located within walking/short distance across the street. Easy driving distance from UNCC (5 miles) and I-85 (less than a mile). Only 8 miles from Uptown. CATS Bus stop outside the neighborhood (less than 500 feet from the home). Easy access to Lynx Blue Line light rail stations. Close to Belgate Shopping Complex, IKEA Super Wal-Mart and much more. Locally owned and operated management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Double Springs Court have any available units?
7528 Double Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 Double Springs Court have?
Some of 7528 Double Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Double Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Double Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Double Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7528 Double Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 7528 Double Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 7528 Double Springs Court offers parking.
Does 7528 Double Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7528 Double Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Double Springs Court have a pool?
No, 7528 Double Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 7528 Double Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 7528 Double Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Double Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 Double Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

