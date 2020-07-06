7528 Double Springs Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large bonus room and fenced backyard. Like new, clean home with new look flooring, light fixtures, appliances (washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, microwave, garbage disposal all included), granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans in every room (total 5), gas fireplace with logs. Master suite has it's own detached bathroom with bathtub, shower, toilet, and a walk-in closet. Primary, secondary, and high school all located within walking/short distance across the street. Easy driving distance from UNCC (5 miles) and I-85 (less than a mile). Only 8 miles from Uptown. CATS Bus stop outside the neighborhood (less than 500 feet from the home). Easy access to Lynx Blue Line light rail stations. Close to Belgate Shopping Complex, IKEA Super Wal-Mart and much more. Locally owned and operated management company.