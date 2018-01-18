All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7511 Monroe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7511 Monroe Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 PM

7511 Monroe Road

7511 Monroe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7511 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No HOA - Beautiful, upgraded 3 BR, 2 full bath ranch home near McAlpine Creek Park set on a wooded 1/2 acre lot in Woodberry Forest. Home has previously been remodeled with the latest trends, including kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are upgraded as well including modern vanities, walk-in glass shower. Gorgeous hardwood floors are in much of the home including front living room. Family room features a cozy, painted brick hearth, and a sunroom steps out to a large back yard with mature trees. Laundry room offers a handy utility sink. Very convenient location only minutes to uptown Charlotte!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Monroe Road have any available units?
7511 Monroe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7511 Monroe Road have?
Some of 7511 Monroe Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Monroe Road currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Monroe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Monroe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7511 Monroe Road is pet friendly.
Does 7511 Monroe Road offer parking?
No, 7511 Monroe Road does not offer parking.
Does 7511 Monroe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Monroe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Monroe Road have a pool?
No, 7511 Monroe Road does not have a pool.
Does 7511 Monroe Road have accessible units?
No, 7511 Monroe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Monroe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 Monroe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte