Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7504 Melstrand Way

7504 Melstrand Way · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Melstrand Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
âx80x9CHoliday Specialâx80x9D Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in December on all November Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now!

This home offers three main-level bedrooms, plus a bonus room on the upper level! The kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast bar overlooks the living and dining areas. Sliding doors access the rear deck. The master bath features a garden tub and a shower. Close to schools, I-77, and lots of shopping and dining off of W. W.T. Harris Blvd!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Melstrand Way have any available units?
7504 Melstrand Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7504 Melstrand Way currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Melstrand Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Melstrand Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Melstrand Way is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way offer parking?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not offer parking.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way have a pool?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way have accessible units?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7504 Melstrand Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7504 Melstrand Way does not have units with air conditioning.
