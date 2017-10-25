All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 744 Ellsworth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
744 Ellsworth Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

744 Ellsworth Road

744 Ellsworth Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wendover - Sedgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

744 Ellsworth Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
new construction
NEW Construction!! The Gardens at Mattie Rose by Grandfather Homes in Cotswold. The Eden plan creativity highlights timeless design in urban infill. From the entry hall, slide open barn doors into the study/guest suite w/ full bathroom or take the arched opening into the quaint formal dining room. Continue into the main living area, you'll find an open floor plan where the kitchen overlooks the family room. It's a chef's dream w/ spacious island, custom metal hood, Thermador appliances, & breakfast nook w shiplap accents. From the family room, sliding glass doors lead onto the covered terrace overlooking the built-in grill station & zero-maintenance synthetic lawn. Second level owner's suite showcases private bath w/ soaking tub, walk-in closet, & dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms share jack-and-jill bathroom. Upper level features 5th bedroom, full bathroom, & bonus room w/ wet bar. 2 car detached garage with two additional parking spots designated in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Ellsworth Road have any available units?
744 Ellsworth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Ellsworth Road have?
Some of 744 Ellsworth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Ellsworth Road currently offering any rent specials?
744 Ellsworth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Ellsworth Road pet-friendly?
No, 744 Ellsworth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 744 Ellsworth Road offer parking?
Yes, 744 Ellsworth Road offers parking.
Does 744 Ellsworth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Ellsworth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Ellsworth Road have a pool?
No, 744 Ellsworth Road does not have a pool.
Does 744 Ellsworth Road have accessible units?
No, 744 Ellsworth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Ellsworth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Ellsworth Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte