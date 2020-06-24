7402 Frances Irene Drive

Amenities
Make this a much see Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bath Home . Located in the Hickory Grove area Minutes to Uptown , University area and Minutes from South Park. Close to shopping and dining.
Available for a Immediate Move - In
This home features:
* Family room with a gas fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Dining room
* Formal dining room
* Bonus room / 5th bedroom
* Washer & dryer connections
* Central air & heat
* Alarm system can be programmed from main floor or master bedroom
* Programmable thermostat
* Backyard wuth a patio
* Driveway with 2 car garage
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!!
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Rocky River High
Northridge Middle
Joseph W Grier Academy