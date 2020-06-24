7402 Frances Irene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Make this a much see Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bath Home . Located in the Hickory Grove area Minutes to Uptown , University area and Minutes from South Park. Close to shopping and dining.



Available for a Immediate Move - In



This home features:



* Family room with a gas fireplace

* Kitchen with appliances

* Dining room

* Formal dining room

* Bonus room / 5th bedroom

* Washer & dryer connections

* Central air & heat

* Alarm system can be programmed from main floor or master bedroom

* Programmable thermostat

* Backyard wuth a patio

* Driveway with 2 car garage



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!!



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Rocky River High

Northridge Middle

Joseph W Grier Academy