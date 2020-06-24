All apartments in Charlotte
7402 Frances Irene Drive

7402 Frances Irene Drive
Location

7402 Frances Irene Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make this a much see Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bath Home . Located in the Hickory Grove area Minutes to Uptown , University area and Minutes from South Park. Close to shopping and dining.

Available for a Immediate Move - In

This home features:

* Family room with a gas fireplace
* Kitchen with appliances
* Dining room
* Formal dining room
* Bonus room / 5th bedroom
* Washer & dryer connections
* Central air & heat
* Alarm system can be programmed from main floor or master bedroom
* Programmable thermostat
* Backyard wuth a patio
* Driveway with 2 car garage

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!!

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Rocky River High
Northridge Middle
Joseph W Grier Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have any available units?
7402 Frances Irene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have?
Some of 7402 Frances Irene Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Frances Irene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Frances Irene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Frances Irene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Frances Irene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Frances Irene Drive offers parking.
Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Frances Irene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have a pool?
No, 7402 Frances Irene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have accessible units?
No, 7402 Frances Irene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Frances Irene Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Frances Irene Drive has units with dishwashers.
