Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:14 PM

740 Seigle Point Dr

740 Seigle Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

740 Seigle Point Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The best of urban living!

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhome with a one-car garage in Seigle Point is within walking distance to Uptown and Plaza-Midwood! Enjoy breathtaking skyline views, or unplug on the revitalized Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The open floor plan includes hardwood floors, built-in niches, access to front and rear balconies, and a kitchen with a pantry and granite counter tops. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A washer/dryer remains in the home for tenant use. Backyard lawn care included!

Enjoy all that Uptown Charlotte has to offer, right outside your doorstep! Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and several local parks. Why commute? Enjoy upscale living just a stone's throw from the office!

Pets conditional. One dog under 30 lbs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Seigle Point Dr have any available units?
740 Seigle Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Seigle Point Dr have?
Some of 740 Seigle Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Seigle Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
740 Seigle Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Seigle Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Seigle Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 740 Seigle Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 740 Seigle Point Dr offers parking.
Does 740 Seigle Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Seigle Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Seigle Point Dr have a pool?
No, 740 Seigle Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 740 Seigle Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 740 Seigle Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Seigle Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Seigle Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

