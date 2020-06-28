7368 Rose Terrace Court

Amenities

Awesome 3rd floor condo in a totally SECURED building. Great east central location.



Located just off E W.T. Harris with access to shopping, dining and the #3 bus line. Close to several parks, including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.



Only 10 minutes to the LIGHT RAIL extension! Easily commutable by car to both the University area and Uptown.



Nice touches include vaulted ceilings and tile flooring, which accent this cozy unit. Bay windows in the family room provide tons of natural light.



The galley kitchen features a comfortable layout and excellent storage. Great for entertaining—the kitchen overlooks the family room and features a breakfast bar.



The master bedroom offers privacy with an en suite bath. A spare bedroom and spare full bath finish the space.



Relax and enjoy some sunshine on your private balcony. A storage closet features washer/dryer hook-ups.



FREE WiFi provided by HOA. For convenience, water is included in the rent.



Pets conditional.



See for yourself if this is your next home! We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!