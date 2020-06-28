All apartments in Charlotte
7368 Rose Terrace Court
7368 Rose Terrace Court

7368 Rose Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

7368 Rose Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Awesome 3rd floor condo in a totally SECURED building. Great east central location.

Located just off E W.T. Harris with access to shopping, dining and the #3 bus line. Close to several parks, including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve.

Only 10 minutes to the LIGHT RAIL extension! Easily commutable by car to both the University area and Uptown.

Nice touches include vaulted ceilings and tile flooring, which accent this cozy unit. Bay windows in the family room provide tons of natural light.

The galley kitchen features a comfortable layout and excellent storage. Great for entertaining—the kitchen overlooks the family room and features a breakfast bar.

The master bedroom offers privacy with an en suite bath. A spare bedroom and spare full bath finish the space.

Relax and enjoy some sunshine on your private balcony. A storage closet features washer/dryer hook-ups.

FREE WiFi provided by HOA. For convenience, water is included in the rent.

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have any available units?
7368 Rose Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have?
Some of 7368 Rose Terrace Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7368 Rose Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
7368 Rose Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7368 Rose Terrace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7368 Rose Terrace Court is pet friendly.
Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court offer parking?
No, 7368 Rose Terrace Court does not offer parking.
Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7368 Rose Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 7368 Rose Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 7368 Rose Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7368 Rose Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7368 Rose Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
