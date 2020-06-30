All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7360 Rose Terrace Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7360 Rose Terrace Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:10 PM

7360 Rose Terrace Court

7360 Rose Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hickory Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7360 Rose Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location!! Welcoming You to 2nd level unit with Balcony that faces a nicely treed area. You will be Stunned with beautiful ambience & Luxurious features this unit has to offer. Loaded with tons of upgrades just waiting for your personal touch to be called home. Laid out on a neutral palette freshly painted throughout that can be designed with a modern/traditional touch, Huge living room flowing with gorgeous new laminate floors, dining area giving a beautiful view of exterior,Spacious Kitchen with brand new SS Appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space and a perfect breakfast bar. This gem will definitely not let you down. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, Uptown, University& Hickory Grove area.
About 7360 Rose Terrace, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215
Directions:Head east on I-85 N,Take exit 45A for NC-24 E/Harris Blvd,Merge with NC-24 E/W W.T.Harris Blvd,Keep left to continue on E W.T. Harris Blvd,Turn left onto Meadow Rose Ln,Turn right to stay on Meadow Rose Ln,Turn right onto Rosecroft Dr,Turn left onto Rose Terrace Ct,Turn left to stay on Rose Terrace Ct. Building on your left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have any available units?
7360 Rose Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7360 Rose Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Rose Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Rose Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court offer parking?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Rose Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Rose Terrace Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte