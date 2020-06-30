7360 Rose Terrace Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location!! Welcoming You to 2nd level unit with Balcony that faces a nicely treed area. You will be Stunned with beautiful ambience & Luxurious features this unit has to offer. Loaded with tons of upgrades just waiting for your personal touch to be called home. Laid out on a neutral palette freshly painted throughout that can be designed with a modern/traditional touch, Huge living room flowing with gorgeous new laminate floors, dining area giving a beautiful view of exterior,Spacious Kitchen with brand new SS Appliances, tons of cabinet & counter space and a perfect breakfast bar. This gem will definitely not let you down. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, Uptown, University& Hickory Grove area.

About 7360 Rose Terrace, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215

Directions:Head east on I-85 N,Take exit 45A for NC-24 E/Harris Blvd,Merge with NC-24 E/W W.T.Harris Blvd,Keep left to continue on E W.T. Harris Blvd,Turn left onto Meadow Rose Ln,Turn right to stay on Meadow Rose Ln,Turn right onto Rosecroft Dr,Turn left onto Rose Terrace Ct,Turn left to stay on Rose Terrace Ct. Building on your left.

Contact us to schedule a showing.