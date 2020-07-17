All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7326 Preakness Stakes Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7326 Preakness Stakes Lane

7326 Preakness Stakes Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7326 Preakness Stakes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch near Hickory Grove - Subdivision: Cedar Lane Farms
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1999
Pets: Yes With Owner Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: J.W. Grier Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High

Great 3 Bedroom ranch with ceramic tile floors througout! Open living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and gas fire place, kitchen with bay window and pantry. Master has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 car garage, patio and large back yard. Located just off of Robinson Church Rd. near Hickory Grove. Convenient to I-485 and University area. Mint Hill, or Uptown is just a short drive away! Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.

(RLNE4840029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have any available units?
7326 Preakness Stakes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have?
Some of 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Preakness Stakes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane offers parking.
Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have a pool?
No, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have accessible units?
No, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7326 Preakness Stakes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte