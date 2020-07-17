7326 Preakness Stakes Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch near Hickory Grove - Subdivision: Cedar Lane Farms

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1999

Pets: Yes With Owner Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: J.W. Grier Elem., Northridge Middle, Rocky River High



Great 3 Bedroom ranch with ceramic tile floors througout! Open living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and gas fire place, kitchen with bay window and pantry. Master has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with separate shower and garden tub. 2 car garage, patio and large back yard. Located just off of Robinson Church Rd. near Hickory Grove. Convenient to I-485 and University area. Mint Hill, or Uptown is just a short drive away! Rent this home with first months rent and a $1400 deposit.



(RLNE4840029)