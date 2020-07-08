Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

7323 Frances Irene Drive - Charming home in Ravenwood neighborhood available to lease. This clean and neat home is on a cul-de-sac and has a lovely wooded lot. The home features a large and open living room, breakfast room, dining and kitchen overlooking the backyard. Upstairs the master suite has a trey ceiling, large bath with shower and tub as well as two sinks. This home has a great layout for entertaining with a large patio outside for cookouts and events. This home is located close to entertaining, dining, shopping, great parks and so much more!



(RLNE4132864)