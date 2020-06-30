All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

7315 Brewster Street

7315 Brewster St · No Longer Available
Location

7315 Brewster St, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beuatiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, Open layout, Gas Fireplace, Large loft can be used as office space or playroom, concrete patio ,laminate floor on 1st floor, Double door and water dispenser refrigerator, Vaulted ceiling in master , master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower, brand new carpet, freshly painted, Spacious backyard, Community playground and pool. Very convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near Northlake Mall, I-485 , I-77. No pets. No smoking. No vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Brewster Street have any available units?
7315 Brewster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 Brewster Street have?
Some of 7315 Brewster Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Brewster Street currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Brewster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Brewster Street pet-friendly?
No, 7315 Brewster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7315 Brewster Street offer parking?
Yes, 7315 Brewster Street offers parking.
Does 7315 Brewster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Brewster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Brewster Street have a pool?
Yes, 7315 Brewster Street has a pool.
Does 7315 Brewster Street have accessible units?
No, 7315 Brewster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Brewster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 Brewster Street does not have units with dishwashers.

