7315 Brewster Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beuatiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, Open layout, Gas Fireplace, Large loft can be used as office space or playroom, concrete patio ,laminate floor on 1st floor, Double door and water dispenser refrigerator, Vaulted ceiling in master , master bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower, brand new carpet, freshly painted, Spacious backyard, Community playground and pool. Very convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near Northlake Mall, I-485 , I-77. No pets. No smoking. No vaping.