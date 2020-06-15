All apartments in Charlotte
7306 Pawtuckett Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

7306 Pawtuckett Road

7306 Pawtuckett Road
Location

7306 Pawtuckett Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This well-maintained ranch on a large lot surrounded by mature shade trees has great curb appeal! Home includes vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a laundry room with built-in cabinets. This home features a formal dining room with chair rail molding, a brick masonry fireplace in the family room, and abundant cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All of the bedrooms offer ample space, including the master suite with his-and-hers closets. The master bath features an ornate, single-sink vanity and a fully tiled shower with glass block trim. A rear deck and carport complete this home.

Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have any available units?
7306 Pawtuckett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have?
Some of 7306 Pawtuckett Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Pawtuckett Road currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Pawtuckett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Pawtuckett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7306 Pawtuckett Road is pet friendly.
Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Pawtuckett Road offers parking.
Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 Pawtuckett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have a pool?
No, 7306 Pawtuckett Road does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have accessible units?
No, 7306 Pawtuckett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Pawtuckett Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Pawtuckett Road does not have units with dishwashers.

