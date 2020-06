Amenities

MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful home on corner lot in the desirable Berewick neighborhood. Open floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large bonus room on second floor with french doors, newly epoxied garage floor, and pre-wired for speakers throughout the home. This home won't last long!



*NO PETS



