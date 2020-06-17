All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

728 E Tremont Avenue E

728 East Tremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

728 East Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is an upstairs unit that is full of charm and offers a super location! Close to South End and in the heart of Dilworth. Anyone who loves small spaces with some modern updates will love and its available for short term rental. Owner says lease it from February 1 to June 30th. Should you want all utilities paid add $100.00 to the lease amount. This unit is on the upper floor with a deck. There is paved parking in the back of the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have any available units?
728 E Tremont Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have?
Some of 728 E Tremont Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 E Tremont Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
728 E Tremont Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 E Tremont Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 728 E Tremont Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 728 E Tremont Avenue E offers parking.
Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 E Tremont Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have a pool?
No, 728 E Tremont Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 728 E Tremont Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 728 E Tremont Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 E Tremont Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
