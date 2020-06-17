728 E Tremont Avenue E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is an upstairs unit that is full of charm and offers a super location! Close to South End and in the heart of Dilworth. Anyone who loves small spaces with some modern updates will love and its available for short term rental. Owner says lease it from February 1 to June 30th. Should you want all utilities paid add $100.00 to the lease amount. This unit is on the upper floor with a deck. There is paved parking in the back of the unit.