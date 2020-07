Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story brick house with 5 bedrooms, including the master on the main floor. Home comes equipped with range, refrigerator, and washer/dryer connections. No gas required for this property. Partially fenced yard. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.



Please note that the fireplace is NOT to be used.