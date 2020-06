Amenities

Home in Cotswold Available for Move-in ASAP! - Stunning all brick home in Charming Cotswold area. This home has hardwoods on the main level, 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, updated kitchen with Gas range on the island, tile backsplash, washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove & dishwasher included. Backyard is private with deck. Call 704-814-0461 to set appointment to view.



