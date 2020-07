Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for lease starting October 1, 2019!! Don't miss this light, bright and well-maintained 3BR/2BA home on large level lot in quiet neighborhood. Home has fresh paint and low maintenance hard flooring throughout (wood and tile) as well as updated kitchen and baths. Partially fenced yard. Rent includes regular pest control service. Pets conditional upon owner approval. Contact listing agent for more details. Non refundable $50 application fee.