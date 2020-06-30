This cute 3 bedroom brick ranch home is close to Up Town! Lovely hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. There is a walk-in crawl space below the home that offers plenty of storage. Backyard is completely fenced in. Pets conditional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 September Lane have any available units?
723 September Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 September Lane have?
Some of 723 September Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 September Lane currently offering any rent specials?
723 September Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 September Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 September Lane is pet friendly.
Does 723 September Lane offer parking?
Yes, 723 September Lane offers parking.
Does 723 September Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 September Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 September Lane have a pool?
No, 723 September Lane does not have a pool.
Does 723 September Lane have accessible units?
No, 723 September Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 723 September Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 September Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
