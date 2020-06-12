All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10

721 N Poplar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 N Poplar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Uptown Location! 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for rent in Charlotte, NC. - Great Uptown Location with Attached 1-car garage. Main Living Area has the Great Room with Hardwood floors,Dining area and kitchen with solid surface counter tops. The upstairs has Large owners retreat with vaulted ceilings. The unit is freshly painted and has new carpeting. Walk to everything in Uptown and live in 4th Ward near parks, restaurants and all of the nightlife! Plenty of storage for the space! Call today! A great Value with the location and the convenience of City Living.

From uptown, head north on Poplar past 4th Ward park, cross over 10th to end of Poplar, turn left and park on the street. Unit 10 is in the second building

(RLNE3883334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have any available units?
721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have?
Some of 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 currently offering any rent specials?
721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 pet-friendly?
No, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 offer parking?
Yes, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 offers parking.
Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have a pool?
No, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 does not have a pool.
Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have accessible units?
No, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte