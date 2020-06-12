721 N. Poplar Street Unit #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Uptown Location! 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for rent in Charlotte, NC. - Great Uptown Location with Attached 1-car garage. Main Living Area has the Great Room with Hardwood floors,Dining area and kitchen with solid surface counter tops. The upstairs has Large owners retreat with vaulted ceilings. The unit is freshly painted and has new carpeting. Walk to everything in Uptown and live in 4th Ward near parks, restaurants and all of the nightlife! Plenty of storage for the space! Call today! A great Value with the location and the convenience of City Living.



From uptown, head north on Poplar past 4th Ward park, cross over 10th to end of Poplar, turn left and park on the street. Unit 10 is in the second building



(RLNE3883334)