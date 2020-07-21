All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7203 Gallery Pointe Ln

7203 Gallery Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Gallery Pointe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7203 Gallery Pointe Ln Available 09/01/19 End Unit 2BD/2.5BA Townhome in Signature Ridge Complex of Highland Creek! - Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA end unit townhome located in the Signature Ridge complex of Highland Creek. Main level has hand scraped hardwoods throughout with upgraded kitchen. Upstairs features split master bedroom plan. Both master suites have private bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Patio in back with nice view of the golf course! Attached one car garage. Great location! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

(RLNE5062936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have any available units?
7203 Gallery Pointe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have?
Some of 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Gallery Pointe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln offers parking.
Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln has a pool.
Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have accessible units?
No, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Gallery Pointe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
