Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Expansive, end unit town-home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwoods, granite/stainless steel, kitchen, crown molding, large loft and spacious master suite with garden tub, walk in closets and trey ceiling. Too many features to list. A must see! Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.