All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 718 W Trade Street 503.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
718 W Trade Street 503
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:22 AM

718 W Trade Street 503

718 W Trade St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This 3rd story condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. Spacious living room with brick wall entertainment area, dining room and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. Large master bedroom has private full bath with dual vanity and large walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has his/hers closets. Full size laundry room and balcony with great view of Uptown. Located just a few blocks of BOA Stadium, shops restaurants and entertainment. Parking deck, pool, rooftop terrace and conference room included. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1495 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 W Trade Street 503 have any available units?
718 W Trade Street 503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 W Trade Street 503 have?
Some of 718 W Trade Street 503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 W Trade Street 503 currently offering any rent specials?
718 W Trade Street 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 W Trade Street 503 pet-friendly?
No, 718 W Trade Street 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 718 W Trade Street 503 offer parking?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street 503 offers parking.
Does 718 W Trade Street 503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street 503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 W Trade Street 503 have a pool?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street 503 has a pool.
Does 718 W Trade Street 503 have accessible units?
No, 718 W Trade Street 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 718 W Trade Street 503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street 503 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte