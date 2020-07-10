All apartments in Charlotte
Location

717 Xander Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Brand new, never lived-in 4 bathrooms, 2.5 bathroom single family home in a new subdivision. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, but convenient to major highways allowing for easy commute. Only 15 minutes away from Charlotte Uptown, and convenient to the international airport, Mountain Island Lake and the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Open floor plan on 1st floor with spacious dining room, living room with fireplace and a powder room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, brand-new stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast area. Luxury flooring throughout first floor for easy maintenance and cleaning. The second floor boasts a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, 3 additional nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry-washer and dryer included! Covered porch and back yard provide more outdoor funs. Cutting edge smart home technology allows you open the door, control temperature and connect with your home with your phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Xander Drive have any available units?
717 Xander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Xander Drive have?
Some of 717 Xander Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Xander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Xander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Xander Drive pet-friendly?
No, 717 Xander Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 717 Xander Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 Xander Drive offers parking.
Does 717 Xander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Xander Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Xander Drive have a pool?
No, 717 Xander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 717 Xander Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Xander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Xander Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Xander Drive has units with dishwashers.

