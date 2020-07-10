717 Xander Drive

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Brand new, never lived-in 4 bathrooms, 2.5 bathroom single family home in a new subdivision. Home is located in a quiet neighborhood, but convenient to major highways allowing for easy commute. Only 15 minutes away from Charlotte Uptown, and convenient to the international airport, Mountain Island Lake and the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Open floor plan on 1st floor with spacious dining room, living room with fireplace and a powder room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, brand-new stainless steel appliances and eat in breakfast area. Luxury flooring throughout first floor for easy maintenance and cleaning. The second floor boasts a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, 3 additional nice sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry-washer and dryer included! Covered porch and back yard provide more outdoor funs. Cutting edge smart home technology allows you open the door, control temperature and connect with your home with your phone.