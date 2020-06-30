Amenities

7154 Somerset Springs Drive-CB - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single level patio style condos! These units feature 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Spacious living room and family room! Brand new chocolate coloured flooring throughout. Master bedroom has massive walk-in closet! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, and includes appliances! Private patio perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University areas booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the light rail station. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.



I-85 S to Exit 43/City Blvd toward Ikea Blvd, Right on University City Blvd, Left on Neal Rd, Right on Mineral Springs Rd, Right on Somerset Springs Drive



