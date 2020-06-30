All apartments in Charlotte
7154 Somerset Springs Drive

7154 Somerset Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7154 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
7154 Somerset Springs Drive-CB - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single level patio style condos! These units feature 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Spacious living room and family room! Brand new chocolate coloured flooring throughout. Master bedroom has massive walk-in closet! Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, and includes appliances! Private patio perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University areas booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the light rail station. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.

I-85 S to Exit 43/City Blvd toward Ikea Blvd, Right on University City Blvd, Left on Neal Rd, Right on Mineral Springs Rd, Right on Somerset Springs Drive

(RLNE5415334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have any available units?
7154 Somerset Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7154 Somerset Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7154 Somerset Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7154 Somerset Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7154 Somerset Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7154 Somerset Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

