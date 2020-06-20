All apartments in Charlotte
7152 Powder Mill Pl.
7152 Powder Mill Pl.

7152 Powder Mill Place · (877) 751-1677
Location

7152 Powder Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This hard-to-find brick home is located in the desirable Ballantyne area!

Upgrades include chair rail molding, recessed lighting, and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The 2220 sq. ft. layout includes a formal living room, dining room and great room with a rustic vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Cooks will love the spacious kitchen and breakfast area with stainless appliances, a center island and lots of cabinet storage.

The upper level houses the bedrooms, including the master suite and private bath with a dual-sink vanity and water closet.

The deck and fenced backyard offer plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.

This home is convenient to I-485, major shopping and dining.

Sorry, no pets.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have any available units?
7152 Powder Mill Pl. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have?
Some of 7152 Powder Mill Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7152 Powder Mill Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7152 Powder Mill Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 Powder Mill Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. offer parking?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have a pool?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 Powder Mill Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7152 Powder Mill Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
