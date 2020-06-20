7152 Powder Mill Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This hard-to-find brick home is located in the desirable Ballantyne area!



Upgrades include chair rail molding, recessed lighting, and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The 2220 sq. ft. layout includes a formal living room, dining room and great room with a rustic vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Cooks will love the spacious kitchen and breakfast area with stainless appliances, a center island and lots of cabinet storage.



The upper level houses the bedrooms, including the master suite and private bath with a dual-sink vanity and water closet.



The deck and fenced backyard offer plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.



This home is convenient to I-485, major shopping and dining.



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**