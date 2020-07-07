All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 714 East Fifteenth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
714 East Fifteenth Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

714 East Fifteenth Street

714 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

714 East 15th Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
714 East Fifteenth Street Available 12/01/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Bungalow - A mix of country and chic, this cottage style home is close to Uptown. This home has hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances that make the white cabinetry pop! This home is very bright and has lots of windows for natural lighting. Beautiful front porch that is great for relaxing and a nice fenced in backyard ideal for entertaining! Off-street parking is available with a gravel driveway!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2650416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 East Fifteenth Street have any available units?
714 East Fifteenth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 East Fifteenth Street have?
Some of 714 East Fifteenth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 East Fifteenth Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 East Fifteenth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 East Fifteenth Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 East Fifteenth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 714 East Fifteenth Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 East Fifteenth Street offers parking.
Does 714 East Fifteenth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 East Fifteenth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 East Fifteenth Street have a pool?
No, 714 East Fifteenth Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 East Fifteenth Street have accessible units?
No, 714 East Fifteenth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 East Fifteenth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 East Fifteenth Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte