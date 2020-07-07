Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

714 East Fifteenth Street Available 12/01/19 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Bungalow - A mix of country and chic, this cottage style home is close to Uptown. This home has hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances that make the white cabinetry pop! This home is very bright and has lots of windows for natural lighting. Beautiful front porch that is great for relaxing and a nice fenced in backyard ideal for entertaining! Off-street parking is available with a gravel driveway!



