Charlotte, NC
7116 Spring Creek Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

7116 Spring Creek Lane

7116 Spring Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Spring Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
7116 Spring Creek Lane - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home with open floor plan situated in a cul-de-sec. Kitchen includes appliances. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom. Large master bath w/dual vanity sinks, separate tub/shower & spacious closet. Great sized back yard with patio. Convenient to major interstates and Charlotte Premium Outlets.

I-77 S to Exit 6B for NC-49 S/S Tryon St S, Right on to NC-49 S/S Tryon St, Right on Yorkdale Dr, Right onto Spring Creek Ln

(RLNE4771031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have any available units?
7116 Spring Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7116 Spring Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Spring Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Spring Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7116 Spring Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7116 Spring Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
