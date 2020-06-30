7114 Agava Ln

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft space upstairs, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Neighborhood amenities include pool ( short walk to pool from property ), playground and clubhouse. Large, open kitchen area with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Big master suite with walk in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms. Close to public golf course, 485 and minutes to shopping and restaurants.



Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).