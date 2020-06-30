All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

7114 Agava Ln

7114 Agava Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Agava Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft space upstairs, 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Neighborhood amenities include pool ( short walk to pool from property ), playground and clubhouse. Large, open kitchen area with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Big master suite with walk in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms. Close to public golf course, 485 and minutes to shopping and restaurants.

Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Agava Ln have any available units?
7114 Agava Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Agava Ln have?
Some of 7114 Agava Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Agava Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Agava Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Agava Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7114 Agava Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7114 Agava Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Agava Ln offers parking.
Does 7114 Agava Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7114 Agava Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Agava Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7114 Agava Ln has a pool.
Does 7114 Agava Ln have accessible units?
No, 7114 Agava Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Agava Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 Agava Ln has units with dishwashers.

