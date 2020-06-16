All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

708 Fugate Avenue

708 Fugate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 Fugate Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Echo Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location location! Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Large flat Fenced Back Yard in desirable area close to Uptown, Plaza Midwood,Oakhurst and Cotswold. Close to many restaurants, shops and The Evergreen Nature Preserve. Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen has all NEW white Soft-Close Shaker cabinets, all NEW Quartz Countertops, White Subway Tile Backsplash, and SS appliances: LG glass top oven w/ Self-Clean Mode, Modern Curved Glass/Stainless Oven Hood, LG DW, French Door Counter-depth Refrigerator w/ ice & water, Microwave, High End Koehler Faucet, Garbage Disposal and Sink Tilt Drawers for sponges. Bath has new porcelain tile marble floor, new sink chest, round mirror. Side Porch. All new Hardware, door knobs, knobs, and Lighting throughout. New water heater and HVAC only approximately 4 years old. Freshly painted very large/tall Wooden Utility Shed. Motion Sensor Side Porch Lighting and Exterior corner light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Fugate Avenue have any available units?
708 Fugate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Fugate Avenue have?
Some of 708 Fugate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Fugate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
708 Fugate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Fugate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 708 Fugate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 708 Fugate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 708 Fugate Avenue offers parking.
Does 708 Fugate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Fugate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Fugate Avenue have a pool?
No, 708 Fugate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 708 Fugate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 708 Fugate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Fugate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Fugate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
