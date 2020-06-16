708 Fugate Avenue

Amenities

Location, location location! Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Large flat Fenced Back Yard in desirable area close to Uptown, Plaza Midwood,Oakhurst and Cotswold. Close to many restaurants, shops and The Evergreen Nature Preserve. Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen has all NEW white Soft-Close Shaker cabinets, all NEW Quartz Countertops, White Subway Tile Backsplash, and SS appliances: LG glass top oven w/ Self-Clean Mode, Modern Curved Glass/Stainless Oven Hood, LG DW, French Door Counter-depth Refrigerator w/ ice & water, Microwave, High End Koehler Faucet, Garbage Disposal and Sink Tilt Drawers for sponges. Bath has new porcelain tile marble floor, new sink chest, round mirror. Side Porch. All new Hardware, door knobs, knobs, and Lighting throughout. New water heater and HVAC only approximately 4 years old. Freshly painted very large/tall Wooden Utility Shed. Motion Sensor Side Porch Lighting and Exterior corner light.