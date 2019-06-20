Amenities

7033 Somerset Springs Drive-CB - **RECENTLY REDUCED**



Located in Charlotte is a MUST SEE! A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single condo. This condo features spacious 9' ceilings and lots of storage space. The kitchen includes ALL appliances. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77, this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University area’s BOOMING shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line University light rail station. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolina's University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.



Take on I-85 N toward Concord, Take exit 40 onto Graham St, Turn right, Turn left onto Somerset Spring Dr and the destination is on your left.



