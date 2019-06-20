All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7033 Somerset Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7033 Somerset Springs Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7033 Somerset Springs Drive

7033 Somerset Springs Drive · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7033 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7033 Somerset Springs Drive · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7033 Somerset Springs Drive-CB - **RECENTLY REDUCED**

Located in Charlotte is a MUST SEE! A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single condo. This condo features spacious 9' ceilings and lots of storage space. The kitchen includes ALL appliances. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77, this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University area’s BOOMING shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line University light rail station. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolina's University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.

Take on I-85 N toward Concord, Take exit 40 onto Graham St, Turn right, Turn left onto Somerset Spring Dr and the destination is on your left.

(RLNE3948921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have any available units?
7033 Somerset Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7033 Somerset Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7033 Somerset Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7033 Somerset Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7033 Somerset Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7033 Somerset Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7033 Somerset Springs Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity