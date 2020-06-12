All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
7015 Amberly Hills Rd
7015 Amberly Hills Rd

7015 Amberly Hills Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Amberly Hills Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
BRAND NEW HOME!

This modern day home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features all new energy efficient appliances with granite countertops. The living room presents a spacious floor plan with decorative vaulted ceilings. The upstairs consists of a loft that would be perfect for incorportaing into an office.
The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and large garden tub for relaxing bubble baths!

Pets conditional. No more than two pets under 20 Ibs will be considered.

Located near Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, I-485! Close to downtown Noda shops and dining!

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule to see a tour at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have any available units?
7015 Amberly Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have?
Some of 7015 Amberly Hills Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Amberly Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Amberly Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Amberly Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Amberly Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Amberly Hills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

