7015 Amberly Hills Rd

BRAND NEW HOME!



This modern day home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features all new energy efficient appliances with granite countertops. The living room presents a spacious floor plan with decorative vaulted ceilings. The upstairs consists of a loft that would be perfect for incorportaing into an office.

The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and large garden tub for relaxing bubble baths!



Pets conditional. No more than two pets under 20 Ibs will be considered.



Located near Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, I-485! Close to downtown Noda shops and dining!



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule to see a tour at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of one, but not more than two months rent**