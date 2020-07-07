701 Royal Court 504

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 bath unit located in high-rise in Dilworth! - One-bedroom unit in an 11 story building features an open floorplan, beautiful wood flooring in main areas, kitchen includes granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Large open living area with space to set up a small office if you work from home. Walk-in closet in the master bed, garden tub in the master bath, large balcony overlooking the outdoor pool and so much more. Features at Royal Court include covered secured parking, large balconies, swimming pool, fire pit, media center, and workout facility and a concierge! Conveniently located on the edge of Dilworth and Uptown with lots of restaurants and shopping!



