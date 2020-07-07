All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 701 Royal Court 504.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
701 Royal Court 504
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:39 AM

701 Royal Court 504

701 Royal Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 Royal Ct, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
media room
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 bath unit located in high-rise in Dilworth! - One-bedroom unit in an 11 story building features an open floorplan, beautiful wood flooring in main areas, kitchen includes granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Large open living area with space to set up a small office if you work from home. Walk-in closet in the master bed, garden tub in the master bath, large balcony overlooking the outdoor pool and so much more. Features at Royal Court include covered secured parking, large balconies, swimming pool, fire pit, media center, and workout facility and a concierge! Conveniently located on the edge of Dilworth and Uptown with lots of restaurants and shopping!

(RLNE5486041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Royal Court 504 have any available units?
701 Royal Court 504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Royal Court 504 have?
Some of 701 Royal Court 504's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Royal Court 504 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Royal Court 504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Royal Court 504 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Royal Court 504 is pet friendly.
Does 701 Royal Court 504 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Royal Court 504 offers parking.
Does 701 Royal Court 504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Royal Court 504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Royal Court 504 have a pool?
Yes, 701 Royal Court 504 has a pool.
Does 701 Royal Court 504 have accessible units?
No, 701 Royal Court 504 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Royal Court 504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Royal Court 504 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte