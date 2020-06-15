All apartments in Charlotte
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Royal Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Dilworth

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
An elegant and beautifully unfurnished 2 BR, 2 BA, 7th floor, Royal Court condo with large balcony overlooking pool. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout, luxury baths with tile floors, and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Washer/dryer remain. Two parking spaces - hard to find with in town mid-to-high rise condos. A true don't miss!! Convenient location to Uptown, South End, Dilworth, Midtown and more! *Per HOA guidelines, there will be a $300 move-out fee at the termination of the lease. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Royal Court have any available units?
701 Royal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Royal Court have?
Some of 701 Royal Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Royal Court currently offering any rent specials?
701 Royal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Royal Court pet-friendly?
No, 701 Royal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 701 Royal Court offer parking?
Yes, 701 Royal Court does offer parking.
Does 701 Royal Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Royal Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Royal Court have a pool?
Yes, 701 Royal Court has a pool.
Does 701 Royal Court have accessible units?
No, 701 Royal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Royal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Royal Court has units with dishwashers.
