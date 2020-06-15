701 Royal Court

Amenities

An elegant and beautifully unfurnished 2 BR, 2 BA, 7th floor, Royal Court condo with large balcony overlooking pool. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout, luxury baths with tile floors, and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Washer/dryer remain. Two parking spaces - hard to find with in town mid-to-high rise condos. A true don't miss!! Convenient location to Uptown, South End, Dilworth, Midtown and more! *Per HOA guidelines, there will be a $300 move-out fee at the termination of the lease. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.