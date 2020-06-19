All apartments in Charlotte
701 Louise Ave #1

701 Louise Ave · No Longer Available
Location

701 Louise Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator, range and dishwasher. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. This unit can be accessed from outside of the building. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.
Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. Unit #2 can be accessed from outside of the building or commons area. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Louise Ave #1 have any available units?
701 Louise Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Louise Ave #1 have?
Some of 701 Louise Ave #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Louise Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Louise Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Louise Ave #1 pet-friendly?
No, 701 Louise Ave #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 701 Louise Ave #1 offer parking?
No, 701 Louise Ave #1 does not offer parking.
Does 701 Louise Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Louise Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Louise Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 701 Louise Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Louise Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 701 Louise Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Louise Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Louise Ave #1 has units with dishwashers.

