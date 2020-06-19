701 Louise Ave #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator, range and dishwasher. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. This unit can be accessed from outside of the building. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.

