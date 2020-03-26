6958 Beverly Springs Drive

Amenities

Welcome home! This Charlotte two story in the desirable neighborhood of The Preserve at Beverly Crest is perfect for entertaining! This spacious floorplan is filled with natural light, has new flooring throughout the main level, a two-story great room with dining area and family room with a gas log fireplace. Upstairs, you will fall in love with the master bedroom and custom walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and stand up shower. Neighborhood amenities include a resort style clubhouse, community pool, tennis court, basketball court, playground, pond and walking trail. Highly rated schools and very convenient to the Arboretum shopping center, restaurants and movie theatres.