Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

6958 Beverly Springs Drive

6958 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome home! This Charlotte two story in the desirable neighborhood of The Preserve at Beverly Crest is perfect for entertaining! This spacious floorplan is filled with natural light, has new flooring throughout the main level, a two-story great room with dining area and family room with a gas log fireplace. Upstairs, you will fall in love with the master bedroom and custom walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath has dual vanities, garden tub and stand up shower. Neighborhood amenities include a resort style clubhouse, community pool, tennis court, basketball court, playground, pond and walking trail. Highly rated schools and very convenient to the Arboretum shopping center, restaurants and movie theatres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have any available units?
6958 Beverly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have?
Some of 6958 Beverly Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Beverly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Beverly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Beverly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Beverly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 Beverly Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
