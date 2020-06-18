All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6948 Haines Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6948 Haines Mill Road
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:32 AM

6948 Haines Mill Road

6948 Haines Mill Road · (704) 438-9834 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6948 Haines Mill Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6948 Haines Mill Road · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Home with a Loft in Steele Creek! - Located in the Laurel Valley community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a two-car garage! Spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a pantry. New Carpets in the living room, and on the second floor! Loft upstairs off of the Master Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included.

Community amenities include a dog park and an outdoor pool. Close proximity to the airport, and the highways.

Call us today for more details!

(RLNE5670149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6948 Haines Mill Road have any available units?
6948 Haines Mill Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6948 Haines Mill Road have?
Some of 6948 Haines Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6948 Haines Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6948 Haines Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6948 Haines Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6948 Haines Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6948 Haines Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6948 Haines Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 6948 Haines Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6948 Haines Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6948 Haines Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 6948 Haines Mill Road has a pool.
Does 6948 Haines Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6948 Haines Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6948 Haines Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6948 Haines Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6948 Haines Mill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity