6948 Haines Mill Road

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home with a Loft in Steele Creek! - Located in the Laurel Valley community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a two-car garage! Spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a pantry. New Carpets in the living room, and on the second floor! Loft upstairs off of the Master Bedroom. Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer included.
Community amenities include a dog park and an outdoor pool. Close proximity to the airport, and the highways.
Call us today for more details!
(RLNE5670149)