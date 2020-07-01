6941 Walnut Branch Lane

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand New, Luxury Townhome In Rea Farms Near Waverly! - New Construction, never been lived in 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the popular Waverly area. Rea Farms is located across the street from Waverly which has a ton of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. This is also very close to I-485 and Providence Rd. Inside the master suite is located on the main level! Gourmet chef's kitchen has stainless appliances, marble counter tops, top of the line fixtures and large island. Storage galore! Closets are plentiful and large. Bedrooms upstairs are good size with walk in closets. Detached 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5294613)