Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

6941 Walnut Branch Lane

6941 Walnut Branch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6941 Walnut Branch Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New, Luxury Townhome In Rea Farms Near Waverly! - New Construction, never been lived in 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the popular Waverly area. Rea Farms is located across the street from Waverly which has a ton of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. This is also very close to I-485 and Providence Rd. Inside the master suite is located on the main level! Gourmet chef's kitchen has stainless appliances, marble counter tops, top of the line fixtures and large island. Storage galore! Closets are plentiful and large. Bedrooms upstairs are good size with walk in closets. Detached 2 car garage. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5294613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have any available units?
6941 Walnut Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have?
Some of 6941 Walnut Branch Lane's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Walnut Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Walnut Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Walnut Branch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane offers parking.
Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have a pool?
No, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Walnut Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6941 Walnut Branch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

