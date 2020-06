Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom Ranch, Move-In-Ready! - This lovely ranch home is available now in Cedar Lane Farms! Prefinished wood floors greet you in the living room and into the dining room and hallway. The galley-style kitchen offers abundant cabinetry, a peak through window into the living room and pantry. Three bedrooms have wall to wall carpet and ceiling fans. Large open backyard with storage closet. Call now to set your appointment, 704-814-0461.



