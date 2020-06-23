All apartments in Charlotte
6925 Heatherford Drive

6925 Heatherford Drive
Location

6925 Heatherford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath home! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout this beautifully
maintained home. Foyer leads to an open living space and flexible floor plan. Living room has built-in shelving bracketing to the dining room entrance. Fireplace has cozy gas logs. Kitchen features silestone counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Hall bath has beautiful double vanity. Upstairs you'll find the 4th bedroom with full bath and hardwood floors. The private upstairs bed bath area can be used for office space, in-laws, teenager...your choice. Whole house GE water filter. Great yard for entertaining! Almost 1/2 acre lot w/ an oversized deck, that features a koi pond/water fall feature, flowers and vegetable garden. Large outdoor shed with electric to store tools or man-cave / she-shed. ..all this in a desirable community with sought after schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Heatherford Drive have any available units?
6925 Heatherford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Heatherford Drive have?
Some of 6925 Heatherford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Heatherford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Heatherford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Heatherford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6925 Heatherford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6925 Heatherford Drive offer parking?
No, 6925 Heatherford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6925 Heatherford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Heatherford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Heatherford Drive have a pool?
No, 6925 Heatherford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Heatherford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6925 Heatherford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Heatherford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Heatherford Drive has units with dishwashers.
