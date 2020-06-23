6925 Heatherford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath home! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout this beautifully

maintained home. Foyer leads to an open living space and flexible floor plan. Living room has built-in shelving bracketing to the dining room entrance. Fireplace has cozy gas logs. Kitchen features silestone counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Hall bath has beautiful double vanity. Upstairs you'll find the 4th bedroom with full bath and hardwood floors. The private upstairs bed bath area can be used for office space, in-laws, teenager...your choice. Whole house GE water filter. Great yard for entertaining! Almost 1/2 acre lot w/ an oversized deck, that features a koi pond/water fall feature, flowers and vegetable garden. Large outdoor shed with electric to store tools or man-cave / she-shed. ..all this in a desirable community with sought after schools!