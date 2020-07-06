6914 Linkside Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Golf course living in Piper Glen - Gorgeous home! Spacious living room with large windows spanning two floors. Formal dining room. Beautifully functional kitchen with large center island and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. All appliances included; even the washer and dryer! This home boasts 3 fireplaces, making for a cozy place to live and entertain. Master bedroom has a fireplace, master bath, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and office with 1.5 baths to share. Large back deck and screened in porch overlooking professionally landscaped grounds. 2 car garage and fenced yard. Pets conditional.



Additional Amenity Information

Golf membership: initial charge $8,000, then $557 per month

Tennis membership: initial charge $1,000, then $208 per month

Social Member (access to pool, clubhouse, dining facility): initial charge $500, then $180 per month



No Pets Allowed



