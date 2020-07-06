All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6914 Linkside Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6914 Linkside Court
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6914 Linkside Court

6914 Linkside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6914 Linkside Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Piper Glen Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Golf course living in Piper Glen - Gorgeous home! Spacious living room with large windows spanning two floors. Formal dining room. Beautifully functional kitchen with large center island and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances. All appliances included; even the washer and dryer! This home boasts 3 fireplaces, making for a cozy place to live and entertain. Master bedroom has a fireplace, master bath, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and office with 1.5 baths to share. Large back deck and screened in porch overlooking professionally landscaped grounds. 2 car garage and fenced yard. Pets conditional.

Additional Amenity Information
Golf membership: initial charge $8,000, then $557 per month
Tennis membership: initial charge $1,000, then $208 per month
Social Member (access to pool, clubhouse, dining facility): initial charge $500, then $180 per month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5183433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Linkside Court have any available units?
6914 Linkside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Linkside Court have?
Some of 6914 Linkside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Linkside Court currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Linkside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Linkside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 Linkside Court is pet friendly.
Does 6914 Linkside Court offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Linkside Court offers parking.
Does 6914 Linkside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6914 Linkside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Linkside Court have a pool?
Yes, 6914 Linkside Court has a pool.
Does 6914 Linkside Court have accessible units?
No, 6914 Linkside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Linkside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Linkside Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte