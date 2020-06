Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fire pit fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

UPDATED 3 Bd/2.5 Ba Home in 28212 - UPDATED Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Home on a Corner Lot Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Great Room w/Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Breakfast Area and Laundry Downstairs. All Bedrooms and Full Bath Upstairs - Master Suite has Walk In Closet and Bathroom w/Dual Vanity. Range & Refrigerator Included as well as 2" Faux Wood Blinds. Great Rear Yard w/Deck and Fire Pit Area. This is a NO PET property



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3370698)