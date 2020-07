Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful nice sized home in a Quiet and private area 10 mins from Uptown Charlotte. Charming newly redone home. Sits on a 1/2 acre. New flooring, paint and trim!! Sit out front on porch swing or hang out at back at the large outdoor space. close to everything shopping, Walmart and Entertainment. will not last!!!