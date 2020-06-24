All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6736 Burlwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6736 Burlwood Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

6736 Burlwood Road

6736 Burlwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6736 Burlwood Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Stonehaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Stonehaven 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 bedroom Tri-level house with lots of space and spacious yard. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper levels. The kitchen appliances include the range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The den includes a fireplace. A great home close to South Park, Cotswold and a short commute to Uptown Charlotte. This home offers convenience and location.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4673029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Burlwood Road have any available units?
6736 Burlwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 Burlwood Road have?
Some of 6736 Burlwood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 Burlwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Burlwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Burlwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6736 Burlwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6736 Burlwood Road offer parking?
No, 6736 Burlwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 6736 Burlwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 Burlwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Burlwood Road have a pool?
No, 6736 Burlwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Burlwood Road have accessible units?
No, 6736 Burlwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Burlwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6736 Burlwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte