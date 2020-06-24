6736 Burlwood Road

Amenities

Stonehaven 3 Bedroom House - Cute 3 bedroom Tri-level house with lots of space and spacious yard. Beautiful hardwood floors on main and upper levels. The kitchen appliances include the range, refrigerator and dishwasher. The den includes a fireplace. A great home close to South Park, Cotswold and a short commute to Uptown Charlotte. This home offers convenience and location.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



