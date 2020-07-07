All apartments in Charlotte
6736 Bradstock Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

6736 Bradstock Lane

6736 Bradstock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Bradstock Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Beautiful 4-BR, 2 BA split level white brick home set back and located on a large lot on cul-de-sac, in a quiet community, in a great school district. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this home for easy upkeep. Spacious master, BA and cozy family room all on the lower level. Awesome private screened-in porch with huge backyard great for entertaining. Located in Battle Forest Community and close to South Park and The Arboretum. Hurry this home will not be here for long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Myers Park High School;
Middle school: Carmel Middle School;
Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Bradstock Lane have any available units?
6736 Bradstock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6736 Bradstock Lane have?
Some of 6736 Bradstock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6736 Bradstock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Bradstock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Bradstock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6736 Bradstock Lane offer parking?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6736 Bradstock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Bradstock Lane have a pool?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Bradstock Lane have accessible units?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Bradstock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6736 Bradstock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

