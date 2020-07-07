6736 Bradstock Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4-BR, 2 BA split level white brick home set back and located on a large lot on cul-de-sac, in a quiet community, in a great school district. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters and appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this home for easy upkeep. Spacious master, BA and cozy family room all on the lower level. Awesome private screened-in porch with huge backyard great for entertaining. Located in Battle Forest Community and close to South Park and The Arboretum. Hurry this home will not be here for long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Myers Park High School;

Middle school: Carmel Middle School;

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.