6724 Rothchild Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

6724 Rothchild Drive

6724 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Big price reduction to $1400/month! Large, open floor plan with lovely wood laminate floors and tile on main level, granite countertops in kitchen, great private location in complex. 3 BRs upstairs including Master, french doors into bath with double vanity, garden tub and large walk in closet. Laundry closet upstairs (washer/dryer not included). Large open main floor - living room with gas fireplace, big bay window, coat closet. Big bright kitchen and dining area overlooks private patio and green area. Locking outside storage, pull down attic storage! Walk to pool, clubhouse and more. Fantastic location and Elizabeth Lane/Providence HS. $60 per adult application fee, must provide copy of driver's license with app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6724 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6724 Rothchild Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6724 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6724 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6724 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 Rothchild Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6724 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6724 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6724 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 Rothchild Drive has units with dishwashers.
