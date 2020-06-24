6724 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Big price reduction to $1400/month! Large, open floor plan with lovely wood laminate floors and tile on main level, granite countertops in kitchen, great private location in complex. 3 BRs upstairs including Master, french doors into bath with double vanity, garden tub and large walk in closet. Laundry closet upstairs (washer/dryer not included). Large open main floor - living room with gas fireplace, big bay window, coat closet. Big bright kitchen and dining area overlooks private patio and green area. Locking outside storage, pull down attic storage! Walk to pool, clubhouse and more. Fantastic location and Elizabeth Lane/Providence HS. $60 per adult application fee, must provide copy of driver's license with app.