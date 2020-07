Amenities

Look no further for a rental than this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home in East Charlotte. Located near Harris Blvd and The Plaza in a quiet and private community at the end cul-de-sac. Home has new flooring, new paint, stainless appliances, and a nicely upgraded bathroom. Did we also mention you get a one-car garage as well? You could not ask for a better home for the price! This will not be expected to last long.