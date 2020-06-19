6717 Bellows Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice updated 2 bedroom home on cup-de-sac lot on quiet street. Vaulted ceiling in family room. Fenced back yard. Gas stove. Central heat and air. Apply online at www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $890, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $890, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.