6713 Knightswood Drive

***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous split level home with charm in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents ! 4 BR, 2 and a Half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting in the kitchen with amazing brick flooring. 4 Spacious BR including Master. Beautiful backyard with new "waterfall " deck steps off the large covered terrace, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Walk to Olde Providence Elementary and park, the Colony Place Shopping Center.Top-Rated Schools and close to Southpark, Ballantyne, and Matthews-central location! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: Olde Providence South



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School



