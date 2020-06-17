All apartments in Charlotte
6713 Knightswood Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:09 PM

6713 Knightswood Drive

6713 Knightswood Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1147804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6713 Knightswood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous split level home with charm in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents ! 4 BR, 2 and a Half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with appliances and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting in the kitchen with amazing brick flooring. 4 Spacious BR including Master. Beautiful backyard with new "waterfall " deck steps off the large covered terrace, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Walk to Olde Providence Elementary and park, the Colony Place Shopping Center.Top-Rated Schools and close to Southpark, Ballantyne, and Matthews-central location! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Olde Providence South

High school: Myers Park High School

Middle school: Carmel Middle School

Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have any available units?
6713 Knightswood Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6713 Knightswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Knightswood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Knightswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive offer parking?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Knightswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Knightswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
